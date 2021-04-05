UNC hires Hubert Davis as its next men’s basketball coach

UNC has named Roy Williams’ successor.
Hubert Davis: "I'm 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱, 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗳𝘂𝗹, 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina."#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/Lev1CwyTQD— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 5, 2021
On Monday, the university announced it has hired Hubert Davis as its next men’s basketball coach.
For the past 9 seasons, Davis has been on the bench alongside Williams.
Davis, himself a former Tar Heel guard and 12-year NBA veteran graduated from UNC in 1992.
He’s also worked as an ESPN analyst and the co-host of College GameDay.
Davis has mighty big shoes to fill, as he takes the place of the retiring Williams.