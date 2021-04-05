UNC hires Hubert Davis as its next men’s basketball coach

Sports

Assistant coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center on January 05, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (2021 Michael Reaves)

UNC has named Roy Williams’ successor.

On Monday, the university announced it has hired Hubert Davis as its next men’s basketball coach.

For the past 9 seasons, Davis has been on the bench alongside Williams.

Davis, himself a former Tar Heel guard and 12-year NBA veteran graduated from UNC in 1992.

He’s also worked as an ESPN analyst and the co-host of College GameDay.

Davis has mighty big shoes to fill, as he takes the place of the retiring Williams.

