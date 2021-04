Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

The Colonels beat the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks, 63-21.

ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming won big Friday night and will now host next week’s Region 5D Final.

