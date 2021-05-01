Partly Cloudy icon
Who did Washington pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Here’s a breakdown

Kentucky’s Jamin Davis was Washington’s first pick in the draft

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

Washington Football Team
NFL Draft
Haven’t been watching the 2021 NFL Draft on-air? No worries!

We’ve got you covered on all the latest as the Washington Football Team selects more players for its upcoming season.

Here’s a breakdown of Washington’s picks:

  • Round 1: Pick 19 – Jamin Davis, LB from Kentucky
  • Round 2: Pick 51 – Samuel Cosmi, OT from Texas
  • Round 3: Pick 74 – Benjamin St-Juste, CB from Minnesota
  • Round 3: Pick 82 – Dyami Brown, WR from North Carolina
  • Round 4: Pick 124
  • Round 5: Pick 163
  • Round 7: Pick 244
  • Round 7: Pick 246

Look back at this article throughout the end of the draft on Saturday to see who else has been selected to play with Washington.

