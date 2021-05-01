Who did Washington pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Here’s a breakdown

Haven’t been watching the 2021 NFL Draft on-air? No worries!

We’ve got you covered on all the latest as the Washington Football Team selects more players for its upcoming season.

Here’s a breakdown of Washington’s picks:

Round 1: Pick 19 – Jamin Davis , LB from Kentucky

Round 2: Pick 51 – Samuel Cosmi, OT from Texas

Round 3: Pick 74 – Benjamin St-Juste, CB from Minnesota

Round 3: Pick 82 – Dyami Brown, WR from North Carolina

Round 4: Pick 124

Round 5: Pick 163

Round 7: Pick 244

Round 7: Pick 246

Look back at this article throughout the end of the draft on Saturday to see who else has been selected to play with Washington.