Who did Washington pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Here’s a breakdown

Haven’t been watching the 2021 NFL Draft on-air? No worries!
We’ve got you covered on all the latest as the Washington Football Team selects more players for its upcoming season.
Here’s a breakdown of Washington’s picks:
- Round 1: Pick 19 – Jamin Davis, LB from Kentucky
- Round 2: Pick 51 – Samuel Cosmi, OT from Texas
- Round 3: Pick 74 – Benjamin St-Juste, CB from Minnesota
- Round 3: Pick 82 – Dyami Brown, WR from North Carolina
- Round 4: Pick 124
- Round 5: Pick 163
- Round 7: Pick 244
- Round 7: Pick 246
Look back at this article throughout the end of the draft on Saturday to see who else has been selected to play with Washington.