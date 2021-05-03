LEADING OFF: Luzardo hurt playing video game, Ohtani OK?

Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

___

GAMER GONE

Athletics left-hander Jesús Luzardo will be off the mound for a while. He might also be staying away from video games.

Luzardo is out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie finger on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game. The injury occurred before his start Saturday.

An X-ray after a loss to Baltimore showed a hairline fracture and Luzardo was put on the 10-day injured list. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said he didn’t know how long Luzardo would be out.

Luzardo wound up pitching three innings and allowed six runs, three of them earned. He is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA in six starts this season.

OHTANI’S TURN

Ad

Ad