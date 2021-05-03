Virginia takes down Virginia Tech 6-1 to take series win

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Nate Savino gave the Cavaliers a boost on the mound Sunday night, going 7 innings allowing just one earned run and 2 strikeouts in 6-1 UVa win.

Virginia Tech’s lone score came in the bottom of the first when Nick Biddison drove in TJ Rumfield on an RBI single. Biddison led the Hokies at the plate, going 3-of-4. But the rest of the Hokies bats were fairly flat.

Virginia was led offensively by Devin Ortiz who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI’s. The Cavaliers picked up two late insurance runs in the 7th and 8th innings with timely 2-out hits.

The loss bumps Virginia Tech from second to third in the ACC Coastal standings. While Virginia improved to 13-17 in conference play.