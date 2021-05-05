Page Moir returns to coaching at North Cross

Roanoke Va. – North Cross School is excited to announce Page Moir as its new Head Coach for Boys Varsity Basketball beginning with the 2021-22 season. Moir will be replacing Shannon Taylor who is stepping down from coaching the Raiders basketball program after a very successful four-year tenure.

Moir is the former Men’s Basketball Coach at Roanoke College (1989-2016) where he was the winningest coach in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Roanoke College history. Prior to being the Head Basketball Coach at Roanoke College, Moir was an Assistant Basketball Coach at the University of Cincinnati, Roanoke College, Virginia Tech, and has 33 years of coaching experience. In addition, Moir was on the Board of Directors for the prestigious National Association of Basketball Coaches from 2003-2017, serving as its President in 2015, and was named the NCAA All-South Regional Coach of the Year in 2016.

At heart, I will have always been a coach and am very excited to return to competition,” said Moir. “I have greatly missed the interaction and development of players on the court and in an educational setting. The prestige of North Cross, and their commitment to doing athletics the right way, makes this particular coaching opportunity very special and one that I am ready to take on!”

“We are thrilled that Page Moir will become our new Varsity Boys Basketball Coach,” said North Cross Athletic Director, Blair Trail. “Page has an outstanding background and is a perfect fit for North Cross School and our basketball program. His philosophy on how to build a strong basketball program aligns closely with the mission of our athletic department.”

Moir has also been successful in fundraising for various athletic projects over the years including helping Roanoke College secure $1.7 million in major gifts for their new Cregger Center. “Page is a true professional and is known for the long-lasting relationships that he builds with each of his players and within the community,” said Trail. “He will have the time, the energy and the connections to build a basketball program here at North Cross for years to come.”

Moir has a B.S. in Education from Virginia Tech with a focus in Marketing Education, as well as a M.S. also from Virginia Tech with a focus in Athletic Administration.

“I am very pleased to welcome Page to North Cross and feel that his experience at a liberal arts college will transfer easily to our close knit community. He is a competitor and does not like to lose but I also believe he understands his role in developing our students for success at the next level,” said Christian Proctor, North Cross Head of School.