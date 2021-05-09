Capitals beat Flyers in overtime, Penguins win East Division

Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson reaches for the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – Lars Eller tied it with 39.8 seconds left in regulation, Conor Sheary scored the overtime winner and the short-handed Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Saturday night to guarantee they'll open the playoffs at home.

Failing to win in regulation gave the East Division title to the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. The Capitals locked up the No. 2 seed in the East and home-ice advantage in the first round.

Coming back to beat the Flyers was itself quite the accomplishment given Washington’s recent run of injuries and drama surrounding key players. The Capitals dressed one skater short of the usual 18, played without four of their best players and handed the net over to the oldest goaltender to start a game in franchise history.

They also lost star winger T.J. Oshie to a lower-body injury, the latest twist in a nightmarish couple of weeks. Oshie was injured late in the second period when he got tangled up with Philadelphia’s Nicolas-Aube Kubel, didn’t put weight on his left foot skating off, limped down the tunnel and did not return.

Ad

The Capitals went into the game without captain and leading goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin, top two centers Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, No. 1 defenseman John Carlson and goalie Ilya Samsonov. Ovechkin, Backstrom and Carlson are each considered day to day with a lower-body injury, while Kuznetsov and Samsonov were unavailable because of NHL COVID-19 protocol.

Playing that short-handed did no favors for 39-year-old Craig Anderson, who was making his first start since Feb. 23. Anderson finished with 26 saves, allowing only Scott Laughton's goal 3:42 into the third.

Philadelphia's Alex Lyon made 35 saves, falling seconds short of his first NHL shutout.

WILSON SCARE

Ad

Ad