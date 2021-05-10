Three Keydets, four Dukes earn FCS All-American selections

ROANOKE, Va. – Fresh off an historic season on the gridiron, VMI had three players named to Stats Perform FCS All-America teams on Monday afternoon.

Wide receiver Jakob Herres was named to the first team offense. The junior wide out, who also earned Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year in the coaches’ and media polls, hauled in 80 catches for 978 yards and 8 touchdowns. Herres was also a finalist for the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award for the national FCS Offensive Player of the Year.

Linebacker, Stone Snyder, was named to the first team defense. The Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year led the league in tackles per game, 11. The sophomore from Richmond also racked up 9.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four QB hurries.

Long snapper Robert Soderholm was named first team special teams after not having a single bad snap to holders on field goal/extra point attempts, nor to punter Jack Culbreath on VMI punts.

The James Madison Dukes had four players honored on Monday, the most First Team All-Americans for JMU on the Stats Perform All-America Team.

Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 717 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He turned in four 100-yard games, including a career-best 132 at Elon. Agyei-Obese ranked second in the league and 11th nationally in rushing yards per game (102.4) while leading the CAA and ranking sixth in the FCS in rushing scores.

Defensive lineman Mike Greene was named to the first team defense. The two-time All-CAA selection tallied 25 total tackles with 10.5 for loss and 3.0 sacks, to go with three quarterback hurries and a pair of pass breakups.

Placekicker Ethan Ratke was named first team special teams. The CAA Special Teams Player of the Year was a perfect 14-for-14 on field goals and 31-for-31 on extra points. He broke the CAA all-time record for career field goals and scoring this season and currently ranks tied for second in FCS history with 72 career field goals and fourth in scoring by kickers, with 392 points.