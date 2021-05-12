Partly Cloudy icon
62º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Bieber extends own MLB strikeout record, Indians beat Cubs

Tom Withers

Associated Press

Tags: 
Vincent Pontare
,
Sam Hentges
,
James Karinchak
,
Ildemaro Vargas
,
Shane Bieber
,
Joc Pederson
,
Matt Duffy
,
Emmanuel Clase
,
Terry Francona
,
Sports
,
Eric Sogard
,
Austin Hedges
,
Kris Bryant
,
Jake Marisnick
,
Adbert Alzolay
Full Screen
1 / 7

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND – Shane Bieber pitched out of some early trouble before extending his strikeout record and César Hernández hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Bieber (4-2) struck out eight and has now fanned at least that many in 20 consecutive starts, a major league mark he builds on every time out. The right-hander's streak was in jeopardy, but he got Nick Martini for strikeout No. 8 in the seventh.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner wasn’t as sharp as usual and needed a career-high 121 pitches to go 6 2-3 innings.

James Karinchak finished the seventh for Bieber and worked the eighth. Emmanuel Clase gave up two singles in the ninth, but got Matt Duffy to bounce into a game-ending double play for his seventh save.

Hernández homered in the fifth off Adbert Alzolay (1-3), who matched Bieber for six innings.

José Ramírez added a solo homer for the up-and-down Indians, who have been no-hit twice but won seven of eight.

Eric Sogard homered for the Cubs, who made Bieber work hard.

With his pitch count climbing in the seventh, Bieber gave up a leadoff walk to Joc Pederson and then won a nine-pitch battle with Martini to increase his record. On the strikeout, Bieber's 117th pitch, Pederson was thrown out stealing by catcher Austin Hedges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.