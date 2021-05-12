Virus-depleted Padres beat Rox 5-3 behind Caratini's slam

San Diego Padres' Victor Caratini follows the flight of his grand slam off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson in the sixth inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Victor Caratini lined a two-out grand slam in the sixth, powering the virus-depleted San Diego Padres to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in a doubleheader opener.

Second baseman Austin Nola — a catcher pressed into infield duty following a flurry of roster moves — made a game-saving, over-the-shoulder catch in shallow right to close out the game with the bases loaded in the seventh.

“It was awesome by Nola,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “Even at the end, wasn’t for sure who quite caught it and then Nola had it in the glove. The main thing is our guys, they’re battling, playing secondary and other positions. They're doing everything in their power. They’re having a lot of fun playing baseball right now.”

Caratini's blast to right came on a belt-high fastball from reliever Robert Stephenson, who was summoned after starter Jon Gray (4-3) loaded the bases.

The San Diego catcher's power surge was a big lift for a lineup missing several big bats, including Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. after both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Before the game, Myers was placed on the injured list along with first baseman Eric Hosmer, who’s sidelined as part of baseball’s contact tracing health and safety protocols.

The Padres are now missing five players due to the coronavirus protocols.

Tatis, their standout shortstop, went on the IL on Tuesday after testing positive. Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo also were added because of contact tracing.

