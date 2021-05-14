Back-up to star man: Iheanacho's stunning rise at Leicester

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Monday, April 26, 2021.(Andrew Boyers/Pool via AP)

Being a back-up was all Kelechi Iheanacho ever knew.

Fresh from being voted the best player at the Under-17 World Cup in 2013, the Nigeria striker signed his first professional contract at Manchester City the following year but had Sergio Aguero, among others, ahead of him.

Iheanacho had his moments — mostly as a substitute or in the early rounds of cup competitions — but was never likely to be first choice at City at such a young age and moved to Leicester in 2017 after one year under Pep Guardiola.

There, another club great stood in his way: Jamie Vardy. And with Leicester playing one up front, Iheanacho again found himself mostly stuck on the bench and had scored only nine Premier League goals in 3½ seasons by the time an injury crisis hit the team in February.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had been struck by the way Iheanacho always had a positive mentality in training, even in his many low and frustrated moments. He also noticed how diligent the player was in working on his finishing, unlike many strikers Rodgers had worked with who relied on their natural talent.

So, Rodgers altered his system and chose to pair Iheanacho with Vardy.

Six years into his senior career, the 24-year-old Iheanacho was finally getting a run of games on the highest stage.

He hasn’t looked back.

