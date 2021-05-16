Lynchburg baseball splits doubleheader with Bridgewater

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In the semifinal round of the ODAC Baseball Tournament, the Lynchburg Hornets defeated Bridgewater 14-0 in Game one, but the Eagles returned the favor, 8-5, in game two.

Pitcher Zack Potts pitched a complete game for the Hornets in game one, only allowing 3 hits. Lynchburg’s offense was too hot to tame, coming through with thirteen hits in the shutout win.

In game two, Bridgewater came through with a clutch 3-run double from Brandan Hartman to tie the game at 3 in the third inning. The Eagles would go on to get the 8-5 win.

The two teams will play a decisive game three on Sunday at 2 p.m. with a spot in the ODAC Final on the line.