Trio of Indy winners silences youth movement on opening day

Will Power of Australia climbs into his car during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – The kids were at last quieted when Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened for practice. Experience mattered once again, and a trio of former Indianapolis 500 winners led the way.

Will Power ran 226.470 miles per hour Tuesday in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, followed next by Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato. The trio has combined to win four of the last seven runnings of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” and two-time winner Sato is the defending champ.

Simon Pagenaud, Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan, all former Indy 500 winners, were sixth, eighth and 10th on the speed chart, while two-time winner Juan Pablo Montoya ranked 12th in his first Indy 500 practice since 2017.

“At the end of the day, you've got to run the 200 laps and see what happens. First of all, you've got to make it to 200,” said Montoya. “And you know, we'll see.”

The changing of the guard in the IndyCar Series is happening at breakneck speed with three first-time race winners this season and four winners aged 24 or younger.

And there's only been five races. Dixon, the six-time series champion, is the only veteran with a win so far, and the youth movement is so hot that Colton Herta earned a two-year contract extension last week because Andretti Autosport worried another team would poach the 21-year-old phenom.

“How many young guys have won the 500 the last few years?” Montoya asked. “I think that answers the question. I mean, do they have a shot? For sure, no question.”

Alexander Rossi was a 24-year-old rookie when he won in 2016 but brought an extensive racing background to his first Indy 500.

