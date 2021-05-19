MotoAmerica set to make return to VIR

ROANOKE, Va. – The country’s premiere motorcycle road racing series returns to VIR this weekend for the second stop of the 2021 season. Qualifying will take place Friday with two full days of racing coming on Saturday and Sunday.

One of the racers in the field this weekend is Nolan Lamkin. The Indianapolis native competes in the Supersport division and made a stop at the WSLS 10 Studios on his way down to the track on Wednesday afternoon.

Nolan Lamkin visited WSLS on his way to VIR Wednesday afternoon (WSLS)

While 2020 was a down year for most due to COVID, it proved to be breakthrough for Lamkin who scored his first top-10 ranking ever by finishing 10th in the final MotoAmerica Supersport standings.

“Last year, we had one Top 5, a handful of sixth place finishes-- we were getting there,” said Lamkin. The momentum carried into the 2021 season, where at the first stop of the season in Atlanta, Lamkin placed 3rd, marking his first ever podium finish.

The 20 year old has been to VIR in the past but says the unique track still offers challenges.

Lamkin said his goal is to try to finish in the Top 10 during each race this season-- not focusing on winning or just the result but rather getting better each week.