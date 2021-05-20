No-hitter for 2nd straight day: Kluber pitches Yanks' gem

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber celebrates after the final out by Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun as Kluber threw a no-hitter in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues' sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old right-hander, nicknamed Klubot for his robot-like demeanor, came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game.

Kluber, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969, when Cincinnati's Jim Maloney threw one on April 30 and Houston's Don Wilson on May 1.

“It was a lot of fun, I think it was a special night,” Kluber said. “I’ve never been part of one, witnessed one, yet alone thrown one.”

While looking calm on the outside, Kluber said he had to take a breath after warming up before his first pitch in the ninth inning to “calm myself down a little bit.” But he also drew back to the feelings he's had before playoff starts, when the heartbeat is faster and the adrenaline is pumping.

Kluber (4-2) struck out nine and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. With his fastest pitch at 92.5 mph, he mixed 31 curveballs, 27 cutters, 23 sinkers, 18 changeups and two four-seam fastballs.

“I had butterflies in that ninth inning, I’m getting a little emotional now, even just getting to witness that was was really, really special,” manager Aaron Boone said. “And to see his teammates and the excitement of everyone for Corey and just the excitement for themselves being a part of such a thing. What a performance.”

Kluber was pitching on that same mound when he was hurt after one inning last season, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut. He said he didn't even think about that until after that game when Robinson Chirinos, the former Rangers catcher now on the Yankees taxi squad, mentioned that it was better than his previous start there.

