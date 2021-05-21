Slippery start at PGA: 'Sit! Sit, sit, sit ... PLEASE!'

Corey Conners, of Canada, hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Opening Day at the PGA Championship essentially wound up a draw.

Good shots were rewarded, bad ones predictably punished and the Ocean Course -- reliably backed up by stiff breezes off the Atlantic -- came out of it looking like anything but a pushover. Canadian Corey Conners posted a 5-under 67, but it came on a day when the field averaged 75 and a quartet of pre-tournament picks landed right on that number or worse: Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (75), Dustin Johnson (76) and Daniel Berger (78).

For all that, no one’s feelings were badly bruised … except maybe Bryson DeChambeau’s. He recovered from four straight bogeys to finish at even-par 72, but appeared still out of sorts afterward. Recounting his round in a press conference. DeChambeau mixed up some holes, acknowledged he struggled with the heat and some bad breaks and found it nerve-wracking trying to constantly factor in the wind speed and direction, even on short putts.

The woe-is-me litany continued until a reporter, citing DeChambeau’s practice and preparation fetish, seemed genuinely concerned about his health, asking, “Are you close to a point of exhaustion?”

“No, I’m not like at wit’s end or anything … but this golf course takes it out of you,” DeChambeau said. “This is the most difficult golf course that I’ve played on Tour, and that is a straight-up fact for me.”

Conners chose a simpler practice regimen and it paid off handsomely. He drew up a plan on where to attack the course and where to take extra precautions, then banked on the winds following the same pattern they had during practice rounds. When that piece fell into place, the 29-year-old Canadian found his shots both into the wind and against it behaving pretty much the way he expected.

“You can’t fall asleep out there on any holes,” Conners said. “It’s very challenging. I was fortunate to have a good day. Made it the least stressful on myself as possible.”

Good thing, too, since plenty of stress is lined up behind him. A half-dozen players, including majors specialist Brooks Koepka, were two shots back at 69, and mixed into the group of eight players at 70 were defending champion Collin Morikawa, former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and improbably, perhaps, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson.

