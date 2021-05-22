Hamilton unhappy after poor qualifying effort at Monaco

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks near his team garage after the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 22, 2021. The Formula One race will take place on Sunday with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco in pole position. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)

Lewis Hamilton declined to publicly criticize Mercedes after a botched qualifying effort at the Monaco Grand Prix. He'll save his feedback for a private team meeting.

The driver with a record 100 poles in his career qualified a measly seventh ahead of Sunday's race.

Hamilton might have picked up a few spots on the starting grid but the seven-time Formula One champion was not able to finish his final qualifying lap because the session ended when pole-sitter Charles Leclerc crashed with 18 seconds remaining in Saturday's session.

Even if Leclerc had not crashed, Hamilton was unlikely to crack the top three.

“I can’t really say too much about it, also I don’t want to be critical of the team. But behind closed doors I will be,” he said. “There will be some tough discussions to have, tonight or maybe after the weekend. There are things that should have been done that haven’t been done. We will learn from it and come back stronger for the next race."

Ad

Hamilton felt Mercedes struggled with tires.

"The tires were just not working,” Hamilton said. “The Ferraris and the Red Bulls definitely have better capabilities (to) get their tires working, and we as a team didn’t do a good enough job.”

It seemed as if Hamilton would struggle even before qualifying began. He was seventh in third practice and trailed rival Max Verstappen by a hefty .73 seconds. Mercedes tried to improve the car for qualifying but the effort did not work.