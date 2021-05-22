Matt Duchene scores in 2 OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) and Filip Forsberg (9) celebrate after Granlund scored a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Now the Predators, 0-5 after trailing 2-0 in a best-of-seven series, will try to tie it up Sunday in Game 4.

Duchene scored his first goal of the series in the longest game yet of this postseason. Roman Josi flipped the puck to Duchene, who skated up the slot and flipped the puck over Alex Nedeljkovic for the victory.

Nashville is 4-3 in games going two or more overtimes.

Nashville's Eeli Tolvanen hit the post 38 seconds into the only power play of overtime.

Ryan Ellis had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund also scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros had his first career assist and tied the franchise record with 52 saves for only his second postseason victory.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists for Carolina, and Jordan Staal, Vincent Trocheck and Brett Pesce also scored.

Johansen put Nashville up 4-3 at5:01 of the third, redirecting a shot by Ellis. But Pesce tied it with 3:21 left in regulation with a snap shot near the high slot.

