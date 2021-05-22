Suns draw defending champ Lakers in return to NBA playoffs

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, left, and center Gorgui Dieng (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns plowed through the regular season in impressive fashion, breaking an 11-year playoff drought by finishing with the second-most wins in the entire league.

Their postseason reward: A first-round date with the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

In arguably the most intriguing opening-round matchup, the No. 7 seed Lakers enter the series as a slight betting favorite over the No. 2 seed Suns, according to FanDuel. The main reason is obvious: Los Angeles has a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis after both superstars missed big chunks of the regular season with injuries.

The Suns aren't complaining. After all, they figured they'd be playing the Lakers at some point anyway if they wanted to make it to the NBA Finals.

“Our guys aren't bitter, we're looking forward to competing against the Lakers,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. "We're not upset or feel like anybody has done something to our Cheerios. We have to go play the Lakers. Everything you want is on the other side of hard.

“Right now, the Lakers are our hard."

Phoenix quickly transformed into a title contender this summer when the Suns added 11-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul and veteran forward Jae Crowder. The duo joined an interesting young core of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton and the chemistry was almost immediate.

After an 8-8 start to the season, the Suns went 43-13 over the rest of the schedule.

