Ashnoor Kaur becomes first female Roanoke native to win the Scott Robertson Memorial golf tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke native Ashnoor Kaur became the first female from Roanoke to win the Scott Robertson Memorial Golf tournament on Sunday. The 12-year-old shot two 74′s to propel her to the leaderboard, and won by five strokes.

“It was kid of overwhelming to be honest, to make history for the first time, I’ve never done that before so it’s really exciting. Hopefully I can be a good role model for other people,” Kaur said.

“This course, I’ve been here for three years and this is one of my biggest accomplishments here so it’s really cool.”

Meghan Ganne of Holmdel, NJ won the girls 15-18 with a -6, Patmon Malcom of Alpharetta, GA won the boys 14-under with a +2, and Ben James of Milford, CT won the boys 15-18 with a -9.

