Knight time: Rookie saves 36, Panthers top Lightning 4-1

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) stops a shot on the goal by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers entrusted their season to a rookie goalie making his playoff debut.

Spencer Knight delivered, in a huge way.

The 20-year-old Knight stopped 36 shots, Mackenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday night in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.

The Lightning still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and host Game 6 on Wednesday night. But Knight — the third different goalie to start for Florida in this series — stymied the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Mason Marchment and Patric Hornqvist scored for the Panthers, and Frank Vatrano added an empty-netter with 14.6 seconds left. Aleksander Barkov had a pair of assists.

Ross Colton had Tampa Bay's goal, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots.

Knight was 4-0-0 after turning pro following his sophomore season at Boston College and signing with the Panthers. And following the struggles of Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger in the first four games of the series — they gave up a combined 19 goals — the Panthers began dropping hints on Sunday that it would be Knight’s turn, then let more clues emerge at Monday’s morning skate.

They didn’t officially announce Knight as the starter until pregame warmups began Monday. With the way he played, there might not even be a need to ask about who starts Game 6.

