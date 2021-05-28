Carolina rallies, eliminates Preds with 4-3 Game 6 OT win

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 1:06 into overtime as the Hurricanes won their second straight overtime game with to send the Hurricanes to the second round with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night in Game 6.

The Hurricanes will play defending champion Tampa Bay, the No. 3 seed in the Central Division.

Carolina won its fourth straight game with a chance to end a series. The Hurricanes are 12-10 in franchise history in clinching games, and they improved to 5-2 on the road in Game 6 with a 3-2 lead.

Aho stunned the largest crowd to see an NHL game this year when he scored so quickly after overtime started for the fourth straight game in this series. Defenseman Jacob Slavin shot the puck, and Aho tipped it in.

Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton each had a goal and an assist apiece for Carolina. The Hurricanes now have won four straight games with a chance to clinch a series.

Nashville led 3-1 in the second period and 3-2 in the third when the Hurricanes spent much of the period in front of Nashville goalie Juuse Saros.

Hamilton tied it with 6:01 left in regulation after Saros stopped the Canes’ first 13 shots in the period. He scored from the right edge off a pass from Jaccob Slavinn off a faceoff.

Nashville fell to 1-10 in series when trailing 3-2, and the Predators now are 7-8 in Game 6s.

