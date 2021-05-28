UVA returning to 100% capacity for all sporting events

The University of Virginia football team takes the field at the start of their game with Louisiana Tech at Scott stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Wahoowa!

The University of Virginia announced on Friday that it will have 100% capacity at its sporting events in the upcoming school year.

“After consultation with President Jim Ryan and UVA Health System professionals, we are excited to finally welcome back our fans and resume what we would consider normal home event operations,” athletics director Carla Williams said. “I want to thank all of our fans for their support, understanding and patience over the last 15 months. We have a renewed appreciation for your presence and we are looking forward to seeing you.”

Specific health protocols that will be in place for home games starting this fall will be announced at a later date.