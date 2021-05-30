Tatis tying HR in 9th, Myers HR in 12th, Padres beat Astros

San Diego Padres designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. flips his bat as he watches his three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a monstrous, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to tie it, Wil Myers hit a three-run drive in the 12th and the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 11-8 on Saturday night.

A day after the Padres erupted for seven runs in the 11th inning, they played their fourth straight extra-inning game, going 3-1 in that span.

“I’ve never been apart of four consecutive extra-inning games,” San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said. “They’ve gone more than just the 10th. Our guys are some type of resilient. They’re built for this.”

San Diego improved to an MLB-best 8-0 in interleague play this year. Houston has lost six of seven overall.

“We should have won in a lot of different ways,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “I thought yesterday was tough. This one is tougher. Two outs, (top) of the ninth and nobody on base. It’s tough to take.”

Myers had an RBI single to cap a two-run rally in the eighth that pulled the Padres within 6-3.

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly retired the first two batters in the ninth. But a walk to Manny Machado and a double by Jake Cronenworth brought up Tatis, who hit his 15th homer far over the left-field wall.

“We’re always in the game,” Tatis said. “No matter what the score, especially with the team we have, I feel like we are always in the game. We’re just not afraid of the situation. We just try to keep the line moving, and I feel like we get pretty good results when we do that.”

