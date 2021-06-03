'Beats all of us losing': 4 US men, 8 women still in French

A United States fan holds up the American flag as he watches United States' John Isner play against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

When the French Open’s third round gets underway Friday, there will be four men from the United States on the schedule — the largest contingent from the country to get that far in Paris in 25 years.

“It beats all of us losing and getting on flights home,” said one member of the quartet, Stevie Johnson, who has won a pair of five-setters this week. “That’s for sure.”

The other American men still in the draw: No. 31 seed John Isner, No. 32 Reilly Opelka and Marcos Giron.

The country has eight women headed to the third round — including Serena Williams and Danielle Collins, who face each other Friday — but given all of the Grand Slam titles accumulated and finals reached by Williams and other female Americans in recent years, that seems less significant, even if it is the most at Roland Garros since nine in 2003.

“It’s good to see,” said Jennifer Brady, the Australian Open runner-up who won Thursday to set up an all-American meeting against 17-year-old Coco Gauff. “There’s a lot of us left on the women’s side. And there’s a lot of us left on the men’s side.”

You have to go back to 1996 to find this many U.S. men in the third round; a half-dozen got there then.

There hasn’t been more than one American man in the fourth round at the clay-court major since 2001, when Andre Agassi and Michael Russell did it.

There could be as many as four this time, but it will not be easy.

