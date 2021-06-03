Yarbrough gets Rays 1st complete game in 5 years, tops Yanks

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough winds up during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – Ryan Yarbrough became a big leaguer at a time when the highest esteem was reserved for pitchers who started games and those that finished them.

The Tampa Bay Rays left-hander has helped transform baseball in a role that does neither, and so he knows how rare a chance he got Thursday when manager Kevin Cash gave him back the ball with the chance to start and finish the ninth inning.

“My whole mission was just to get all three,” Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough ended a 24-start winless skid with Tampa Bay's first complete game in more than five years, Austin Meadows homered off shaky Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and drove in five runs, and the Rays beat New York 9-2 Thursday.

Yarbrough (3-3), best known as Tampa Bay's go-to bulk man in the early days of the opener, hadn't won a start since Aug. 11, 2019. He threw a career-high 8 2/3 innings that day, but with the Rays' clinging to a 1-0 lead over Seattle, Cash yanked him after just 100 pitches.

Staked to a big lead this time, Yarbrough was allowed to finish out with a career-most 113 pitches.

“It kind of comes full circle, I guess,” Yarbrough said.

Tampa Bay had gone a major league record streak of 731 games without a complete game since Matt Andriese’s two-hit shutout of Oakland on May 14, 2016. Toronto now has gone the longest at 231 games.

