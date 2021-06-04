NFL minicamps mostly proceeding amid debate about offseason

Detroit players joined a coordinated effort by the NFLPA to say they were going to stay away from the team's voluntary offseason program before most of them showed up for practices.

Conversations with first-year coach Dan Campbell found enough middle ground for some players to think twice about skipping. Around the league, mandatory minicamps starting next week are going on mostly as planned.

Emphasis on “mandatory,” which means players can be fined for no-showing.

“I personally don’t have the funds to hand back to the organization, so I will 100% be here,” Miami tight end Mike Gesicki said.

“They also give out free food in the facility, so I’ll be coming for breakfast, lunch, dinner,” Gesicki said, prompting laughter from reporters. “It’s really a special place. We’ve got waters and Gatorade in the fridge, snacks in the weight room. It’s a nice place to be. Happy to be here.”

Joking aside, a brewing standoff between players and coaches or their bosses seems to have faded, and there is a sense around the league that conversations could lead to foundational changes in the structure of the offseason.

Ad

Players are seeking those changes because they believe the quality of play in 2020 was as good as ever despite no in-person work last offseason because of the pandemic.

“I think teams have done a good job of working it out between coaches and players,” agent Ron Slavin said.

Ad

Ad

Ad