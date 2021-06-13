Hadley has 4-shot lead at delayed Palmetto Championship

Tain Lee puts his sunglasses on before he tees off on the first hole during the third round of the Palmetto Championship golf tournament in Ridgeland, S.C., Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

RIDGELAND, S.C. – Chesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead over Harris English and six over Dustin Johnson on Sunday in the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

Hadley, English, Johnson and Lee Tain were all on the 18th hole when the horn sounded to stop play because of lightning. Rain followed about 10 minutes later and officials waited more than two hours for things to clear before telling the players they had to return to finish Sunday morning.

Hadley, in the final group, had just driven into the fairway. English and Tain were preparing to putt. Johnson had yet to hit.

Hadley stands 19 holes away from closing out a surprising week with his second career tour victory after entering this tournament off five consecutive missed cuts.

Hadley surged late with four birdies on a five-hole stretch of the back nine to reach 14 under.

English was 10 under. Johnson, who was tied for the lead early in the round, dropped into a third-place tie with South Africa's Garrick Higgo at 8 under. Higgo finished with a 68.

Hadley was holding a halfway lead for the first time in PGA Tour career. And paired with world No. 1 Johnson, Hadley seemed poised to fall — especially after his opening drive went left of the fairway and led to bogey. One hole later, Johnson's birdie had them tied for the top.

But it was Johnson who faltered, looking more like the error-prone bal- striker who missed cuts at the Masters and the PGA Championships the past two months than the one who confidently took control of his home-state Congaree Golf Club in the two opening rounds.

