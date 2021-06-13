LEADING OFF: DeGrom clear for next start, Severino set back

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:

CONCERN IN QUEENS

Jacob deGrom plans to make his next scheduled start for the Mets despite having to leave his most recent outing because of an elbow ailment. DeGrom played catch and threw a bullpen session Saturday afternoon, a day after he exited after six scoreless innings against San Diego because of right flexor tendinitis.

Manager Luis Rojas said his ace should be ready to face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. A precautionary MRI showed no problem, Rojas said.

DeGrom was pulled after 80 pitches of one-hit ball against the Padres. He was not concerned the diagnosis will disrupt his dominant season. His 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts.

SEVY’S SETBACK

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is slated for an MRI a day after being removed from a minor league rehab start with a right groin injury. Severino was making his second rehab appearance following Tommy John surgery in February of 2020, pitching for High-A Hudson Valley against Brooklyn.

