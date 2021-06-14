LEADING OFF: Blue Jays bop at Fenway, Rays-Chisox meet up

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez, center right, celebrates with Marcus Semien (10) and Bo Bichette, right, after Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game, as Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki, left, looks on, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:

___

MONSTER MASH

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Blue Jays try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park.

Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday.

The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them clearing the Monster.

Marcus Semien, meanwhile, stretched his road hitting streak to 26 games, best in the majors since Dexter Fowler hit safely in 27 straight road games for the Cubs from September 2015 to May 2016.

Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.14 ERA) starts the series finale against Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 4.11).

