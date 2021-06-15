Staunton River softball advances to Region 3D Semifinals

VINTON, Va. – Region tournaments are in full swing across the spring sports across the Commonwealth. On Monday night, the William Byrd softball team began its quest for back-to-back Class 3 State Championships, by welcoming in Staunton River.

Offense wasn’t hard to come by early as the Terriers built a 5-4 lead heading into the fifth inning. That’s when AllI Davidson changed things by tying the ball game with an RBI single into right field. The Golden Eagles would also take the lead the very same inning via sac flies from Abby McGuire and Hailey Goode.

William Byrd had a response in the sixth inning when Sydney Blewitt hit a solo home run to center field. But they had nothing else to offer in the final frame as Staunton River advanced to the Region 3D Semifinals where they will face top-seeded Cave Spring.