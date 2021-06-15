Young leads Hawks' rally past Sixers with Embiid hurting

Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, left, hugs teammate Clint Capela, right, after Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA – Trae Young tried to reassure Atlanta coach Nate McMillan after it became clear the Hawks point guard was hiding a sore shoulder.

McMillan had no complaints after Young lifted the Hawks to a crucial win over top-seeded Philadelphia.

Young overcame a cold start to score 25 points, including a floater that gave Atlanta the lead with 1:17 remaining, and the Hawks rallied to beat the 76ers 103-100 on Monday night, tying the Eastern Conference semifinal at 2-2.

Young's right shoulder was taped, which McMillan saw for the first time when the point guard took off his warmups before the game.

“He kind of gave me a look like he didn’t know about it,” Young said. “I told him ‘We’re fine, we’re good, let’s go win.’"

Philly blew an 18-point lead and may have bigger concerns: Big man Joel Embiid spent time in the locker room in the second quarter and was 0-for-12 from the field in the second half.

“Even before I went back to the locker room I felt like I didn’t have it,” Embiid said.

Embiid is playing with torn cartilage in his right knee.

