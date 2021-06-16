Altuve slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers on Baker B-day

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 6-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Houston manager Dusty Baker capped his 72nd birthday in grand fashion, thanks to a slam by Jose Altuve in the 10th inning on Tuesday night.

“That was a wonderful birthday present," Baker said.

Altuve belted a grand slam and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3.

After Texas drove in the automatic runner in the top of the 10th for a 3-2 lead, Rangers rookie reliever Demarcus Evans (0-2) walked Myles Straw and pinch-hitter Jason Castro to load the bases with no outs in the bottom half.

Altuve then launched his soaring shot into left field to put the Astros on top and start the party.

Altuve was doused with water at home plate before sharing a hug with Baker, who noted that he's had terrible luck in games on his birthday in the past.

“The first thing Altuve said to me was: ‘Happy birthday, Skip,'" Baker said. “And that certainly was a happy birthday."

Ad

Added Altuve: “I know he wants to win on his birthday, so I’m happy that I did something to make that happen."

Ad

Ad