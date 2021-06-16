Suns say Paul in protocols, status for West finals unclear

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, front, reacts after hitting a basket late in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. Phoenix won 125-118 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Phoenix guard Chris Paul has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Suns said Wednesday, and it is unclear whether he’ll be available for the start of the Western Conference finals next week.

The Suns said Paul's status will be evaluated again Saturday. The earliest possible start date for the West finals is Sunday; that series schedule is contingent on when the other West semifinal between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers ends.

Paul has been vaccinated against COVID-19, said a person with knowledge of the situation, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns. And that may mean that Paul could be cleared to return more quickly than some who tested positive earlier this season before vaccines were readily available; it wasn't uncommon for players who entered the protocols to miss two weeks or more.

“My faith isn't going to waver now because we've had a few obstacles," Suns coach Monty Williams said Wednesday. “We've had obstacles all season long and gotten through a lot of stuff. You look forward to these challenges, you embrace them and you move forward."

Phoenix practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday without Paul, starting the process of getting ready for a West finals berth now accompanied with even more uncertainty than first thought. The Suns don't know who they'll play, when they'll play, where the series will start and now, aren't sure if their 10-time All-NBA point guard will be ready.

Williams said the Suns are handling the emotional ebbs and flows, from the highs of sweeping Denver in the second round to reach the West final to the news that Paul's status is in doubt, as well as can be expected.

“One of the things we've said, if you're nutty enough to listen to me around here, we're just going to do the next right thing," Williams said. “And that's focus on the next practice, the next film session. I just left our gym and the spirit was unreal. Our guys understand that we've dealt with stuff this year, other teams have dealt with it, it's just part of the NBA."

Williams said he and Paul have talked daily this week, those chats wide-ranging and including their dismay that Suns guard Devin Booker didn't make the All-NBA team that was released Wednesday — “that's pretty much a joke," Williams said — to more disappointment that nobody on the Phoenix roster made the All-Defensive team.