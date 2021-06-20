Sha'Carri Richardson wins Trials 100m, qualifies for Tokyo

Jun 19, 2021; Eugene, OR, USA; Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100m in 10.86 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field.

Sha'Carri Richardson will continue her spectacular season in Tokyo after securing her first Olympic berth Saturday, winning the women's 100m in grand fashion at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The 21-year-old really ignited the Hayward Field crowd during the semifinals earlier in the night when she clocked 10.64, which would've been nearly a tenth of a second personal-best and tied for fifth-fastest ever run at 100m by a woman had it not been aided by a 2.6 m/s wind.

The U.S. women last won Olympic gold in the 100m 25 years ago on home soil at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Gail Devers defended her title from Barcelona and extended a U.S. 100m gold streak to four straight Games.

Javianne Oliver and Teahna Daniels are also making the trip to Tokyo with Richardson in the 100m.