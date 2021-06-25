9 area high schoolers win VHSL scholarships for being student leaders

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, the VHSL announced the winners of the Allstate Foundation/Virginia High School League Achievement Award

The award is the highest honor given by the VHSL to students who have excelled in the classroom and in athletic and academic activities, according to the Virginia High School League.

In total, 19 students received the award across the commonwealth.

VHSL divides the high schools across the state into six classes by school enrollment.

Each class had three winners, a male athlete, a female athlete and a student recognized for academic activity.

The 19th winner is the recipient of the Courageous achievement award.

Below is the complete list of winners with those in our coverage area bolded:

Category Name School Class 1 Female Athlete Alexis Williams Charles City Class 1 Male Athlete Kade Minton George Wythe (Wytheville) Class 1 Academic Activity Savanna Hundley Altavista Class 2 Female Athlete Morgan Marshall James River (Buchanan) Class 2 Male Athlete Mason Sproule Radford Class 2 Academic Activity Riley Potter Radford Class 3 Female Athlete Virginia Beringer James Monroe Class 3 Male Athlete James “Finley” Underwood Magna Vista Class 3 Academic Activity Riley Hamp Waynesboro Class 4 Female Athlete Stephanie Robson Fauquier Class 4 Male Athlete Sam Rodma Liberty (Bealeton) Class 4 Academic Activity Emily Snow Salem Class 5 Female Athlete Savannah Derey Patrick Henry (Roanoke) Class 5 Male Athlete Carter Morris Mills Godwin Class 5 Academic Activity Colin Fogarty Frank W. Cox Class 6 Female Athlete Lauren Gagermeier Falls Church Class 6 Male Athlete Harrison Ladd Ocean Lakes Class 6 Academic Activity Katie Romhilt McLean High Courageous Achievement Award Joseph “Seph” Ware Altavista

“We congratulate all these outstanding students for the hard work and perseverance it took to earn this award,” said VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun. “We believe that the real-life lessons they all have received from participating in VHSL activities and athletics offer insights into leadership, overcoming adversity and mutual respect that cannot be learned anywhere else. Without a doubt, they are better prepared for their futures ahead and we wish them all the best.”