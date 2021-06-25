Partly Cloudy icon
9 area high schoolers win VHSL scholarships for being student leaders

Each student received a $1,500 scholarship

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Roanoke
,
Lynchburg
,
New River Valley
,
Southwest Virginia
,
VHSL
,
High School
VHSL

Nine local VHSL Allstate Foundation/Virginia High School League Achievement Award winners

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, the VHSL announced the winners of the Allstate Foundation/Virginia High School League Achievement Award

The award is the highest honor given by the VHSL to students who have excelled in the classroom and in athletic and academic activities, according to the Virginia High School League.

In total, 19 students received the award across the commonwealth.

VHSL divides the high schools across the state into six classes by school enrollment.

Each class had three winners, a male athlete, a female athlete and a student recognized for academic activity.

The 19th winner is the recipient of the Courageous achievement award.

Below is the complete list of winners with those in our coverage area bolded:

CategoryNameSchool
Class 1 Female AthleteAlexis WilliamsCharles City
Class 1 Male AthleteKade MintonGeorge Wythe (Wytheville)
Class 1 Academic ActivitySavanna HundleyAltavista
Class 2 Female AthleteMorgan MarshallJames River (Buchanan)
Class 2 Male AthleteMason SprouleRadford
Class 2 Academic ActivityRiley PotterRadford
Class 3 Female AthleteVirginia BeringerJames Monroe
Class 3 Male AthleteJames “Finley” UnderwoodMagna Vista
Class 3 Academic ActivityRiley HampWaynesboro
Class 4 Female AthleteStephanie RobsonFauquier
Class 4 Male AthleteSam RodmaLiberty (Bealeton)
Class 4 Academic ActivityEmily SnowSalem
Class 5 Female AthleteSavannah DereyPatrick Henry (Roanoke)
Class 5 Male AthleteCarter MorrisMills Godwin
Class 5 Academic ActivityColin FogartyFrank W. Cox
Class 6 Female AthleteLauren GagermeierFalls Church
Class 6 Male AthleteHarrison LaddOcean Lakes
Class 6 Academic ActivityKatie RomhiltMcLean High
Courageous Achievement AwardJoseph “Seph” WareAltavista

“We congratulate all these outstanding students for the hard work and perseverance it took to earn this award,” said VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun. “We believe that the real-life lessons they all have received from participating in VHSL activities and athletics offer insights into leadership, overcoming adversity and mutual respect that cannot be learned anywhere else. Without a doubt, they are better prepared for their futures ahead and we wish them all the best.”

