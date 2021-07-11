Around the Way with EJ: Stay fly with Flycodes owner Champ Hubbard

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke born and bred, I first met Champ Hubbard when I was a freshman at William Fleming High School. At the time, I was in the beginner course of the TV/Video Production program.

I can remember a loud voice on the quad of the old Fleming campus when he asked, “How come you don’t come film our games?” Nervous and timid I replied, “I don’t know.” As they say, the rest is history.

Throughout the years, I came to realize that he was more than a coach, more than a teacher. But he was a mentor to every person he met — whether on a court or in the hallways. Truly a mentor beyond what you could believe — filled with compassion and humility.

When his coaching days came to an end after ten seasons leading the girls’ basketball program at Fleming, he dedicated his time to his venture, Flycodes. What started out as an idea for customized socks has turned into a strong brand of its own here in the Star City and beyond.

Ad

In this conversation, Hubbard talks about transitioning into an entrepreneur and business owner while also reflecting on the importance of mentorship, helping the community and the importance of instilling leadership into today’s youth.

If you know of someone making a difference in the community that’s serving as an inspiration to today’s youth, let me know about them! Send me an email to EJohnson@wsls.com