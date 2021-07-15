Commonwealth games showcase Liberty’s facilities

Lynchburg, Va. – The Virginia Commonwealth games will kick off next Friday with a full compliment of competitions on tap. One of the events that couldn’t happen last year was the basketball tournament. This year there are 99 teams in attendance, with the opportunity to play in the new Liberty Arena. Director of games Amanda Mangum says is one of the most exciting parts of this event.

“My favorite part of these games is getting the athletes an opportunity to experience these facilities. I think about what it would have been like as a young athlete myself to play on that softball field or any of these places, what a difference it would have made. I really want to thank the city of Lynchburg and Liberty university for giving our athletes that opportunity, for some it really is life changing, so thank you,” Mangum says.

Although various events have already taken place, the bulk of these games will begin on Friday July 23rd and run through Sunday July 25th. Opening ceremonies are slated for Friday night at 8 p.m. at Williams Stadium.