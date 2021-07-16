New Patrick Henry girls coach ready to continue the winning tradition

Roanoke, Va. – Patrick Henry high school named a new head girls basketball coach last week.

It’s familiar face in the community -- Eugene “Blue” Cook.

Cook is a 1994 Patrick Henry grad who played under the great Woody Deans. Most recently. Cook spent the past two seasons as an assistant under former coach. Mike Hedrick. Cook brings a wealth of knowledge to the Patriots sideline.

Having reached the state final this past spring, there’s a solid foundation of talent and leadership in place at the home of the Patriots, so the goal is to build on what’s been established.

“We want to be more up-tempo, get up more shots but focus more on defense and man to man pressure as well. Our intention is to get back to where we left off at. That was a sour feeling they had (state finals loss) and I want the atmosphere of Woody Dean gym to be electric. Everybody come out and support us and we’ll put on a show,” Cook says.

Ad

The Patrick Henry girls reached the state title game for the first time in school history before coming up short to perennial power Princess Anne.