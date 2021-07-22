Commonwealth rival quarterbacks ready for 2021 season after unusual year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When they eventually got on the field, the 2020 Covid-19 season left more questions than answers, but a couple of things we do know about Virginia Tech- their quarterback is returning, but their 1000 yard rusher is not. Khalil Herbert left some big shoes to fill. He was the first 1,000 yard rusher since 2015. But quarterback Braxton Burmeister is confident, thanks to a veteran receiving core that he’s found chemistry with.

“Now that we know who the guys are and who will be out there, that definitely helps a ton,” Burmeister said. “I think the coaches are more comfortable passing the ball now. I’m definitely more comfortable with our receivers passing, and they’re more comfortable with me as well, so the whole situation has gotten a lot better.”

Virginia is in a similar situation in terms of trying to find some help in the backfield. The Cavaliers new quarterback Brennan Armstrong worked out just fine, but they are still searching for a dynamic running game to complement their dual threat signal caller.

“I feel like we are on the right track with our offensive line and the running backs,” Armstrong said. “It’ll open up a lot of stuff, you know, play action. We didn’t run a lot of play action, we run a little bit, but just little things like that just keeps the defense on their toes. With the traditional run game, if it could be successful, that would mean a lot for our offense.”

In case you haven’t marked your calendar yet, The Commonwealth Clash is November 27 in Charlottesville.