WATCH: Team USA enters the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

Smiles, selfies and significant history were in the air as Team USA walked through Olympic Stadium during the 2020 Opening Ceremony.

With more than 600 athletes competing in 35 sports, this is the second-largest American team ever sent to an Olympic Games.

U.S. Flagbearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez took in the moment while speaking with NBC's Mike Tirico in real time during the ceremony. Alvarez expressed the experience was "so emotional," while thinking of his fellow athletes and his family watching back in Florida.

Bird added that even though families couldn't offer their support in person at these Olympic Games, that the athletes could "feel it from afar."