Women's beach volleyball: Latvian duo surprises favored Brazilians

Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia celebrate after defeating Brazil.

Brazil's Ana Patricia and Rebecca were surprised by Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka on Tuesday, shaking up Pool D in women's beach volleyball.

Graudina and Kravcenoka rebounded from a loss to Team USA duo Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil to beat the highly-touted Brazilian duo 21-15, 12-21, 15-12 at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo.

Claes and Sponcil face Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi on Thursday [ STREAM LIVE at 8pm EDT ]

Elsewhere, Pool F play is complete after Swiss duo Nina Betschart and Tanja Huberli finished off an unbeaten group stage by beating Japan's Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami 2-1 (14-21, 21-19, 15-12).

German pair Margareta Kozuch and Laura Ludwig finished second in the group, while Ishii and Murakami will wait to see if their third-place spot puts them in the lucky loser playoffs or straight into the knockout stage.

In Pool E, Russian Olympic Committee pair Nadezda Makroguzova and Svetlana Kholomina made quick work of Cuba's Lidy Echevarria and Leila Martinez in two sets.