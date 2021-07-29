Washington wrestles with Covid vaccination situation

Richmond, Va. – The NFL announced last week that if a team has to forfeit a game because of Covid-19, then players will lose their paychecks for that week. A trickle down event that could affect the Washington football team, who has one of the lowest vaccination numbers in the NFL, and has left Ron Rivera with questions.

An emotional Ron Rivera addressing the Media on Tuesday --frustration growing about his players and their vaccination status.

“We have some reluctants to do that, get the vaccine, and these young men have to make the decision for themselves. I hope they can understand just how impactful not getting the vaccine is,” Rivera said.

Terry McLaurin is one of over half the players that’s vaccinated, and is hopeful that whatever decision his teammates make is in the best interest of the team.

“We have big goals this year. We’re not excited about making the playoffs but we want to get there and make some noise. That starts with how we care about each other and understanding what’s best for yourself and also everyone because we have really big goals,” McLaurin said.

Rivera says he hopes to have one-on-one conversations to understand his players decisions in the coming weeks.

