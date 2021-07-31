Olympic Beach Volleyball Day 8: Claes and Sponcil three for three

Editor's note: This article will be updated with all the day's beach volleyball action in Tokyo.

Team USA

MATCH STATS

USA (Claes/Sponcil) def. BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca)

The U.S. now has two women's beach volleyball teams with perfect 3-0 streaks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as newcomers Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil downed the Brazilian pair of Ana Patrícia Silva Ramos and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbossa Silva in three sets: 17-21, 21-19, 15-11.

Could a potential U.S. medal matchup between Claes/Sponcil and veterans April Ross and Alix Klineman be in the cards?

SEE MORE: Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil stay perfect in final prelim against Brazil

Ad

INTERNATIONAL MEN'S MATCHES

MATCH STATS

ROC (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy) def. CZE (Perusic/Schweiner)

Czechia's Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner had medal hopes but those fell hard at the hands of Russian Olympic Committee representatives Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy.

Down 1-0 after a 21-19 first set, Krasilnikov and Stoyanovskiy went to work and emerged with 21-13 and 15-8 wins to seal a place in the next round.

________________

MATCH STATS

MEX (Gaxiola/Rubio) def. LAT (Plavins/Tocs)

A straight-sets win for Mexico's Josue Gaxiola and Jose Rubio kept the duo's hopes alive for a medal, although the ROC's win means they'll head to the Lucky Losers bracket.

Ad

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S MATCHES

MATCH STATS

LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) def. KEN (Makokha/Khadambi)

Latvian duo Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka dominated Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi, 21-6, 21-14 -- sending the latter team packing. While Latvia's 2-1 record qualifies them for the round of 16, the Kenyans did not win a single match during the Pool D preliminary rounds.