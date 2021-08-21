1st and 10 Camp Tour: Patrick Henry Patriots

ROANOKE, Va. – Head Coach Alan Fiddler’s troops are turning the page on a region semifinal run in Class 5 in the spring, and the loss of playmakers Roy Gunn and Trace Pedigo, who have moved on to play at the next level.

A slew of young playmakers are ready to pick up the slack, Coach Fiddler expects to start seven sophomores, including quarterback Joey Beasley. It might not be quite as complex an offense this fall, but it might be just as explosive.

“You know, we’ve got some talented kids that are picking things up really quick so we need may not be able to do everything that we’ve done last year, with, you know, with a three-year starter at quarterback,” Fiddler said. “But we’re pretty close to it, and you know we’ve got a lot of athletes that are running around that we can get the ball to.”

“Joey he has a strong arm, Roy has a strong arm,” wide receiver Tashawn Webb said. “We still like to throw the ball, we can also run the ball. So I’m pretty confident we can do good with our offense still.”

“We still got our one and to do all, Tashawn Webb and Mellow they still here so we’re just gonna run that offense,” linebacker Isiah Robinson said. “You’ll be at the game to see what we do.”

Patrick Henry opens up at Region 3C semifinalist Brookville on August 27th.