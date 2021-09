Roanoke, Va. – Hidden Valley volleyball remained undefeated, moving to 7-0 with a 3 games to none sweep of Salem. During the win, Faith Mitchell reached a career milestone, surpassing the 1000 assist mark. She also added 13 kills and 2 blocks in the win. Cam Davenport added 13 kills and Caleigh Ponn had 9 kills and 7 aces in the Titans victory.