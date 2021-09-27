Clear icon
72º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Colonels’ Lewis takes Week 5 Player of Week honors

Senior QB rolled up 388 yards of total offense

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: 1st and 10, Player of the Week, Dashawn Lewis, William Fleming Colonels, HS Football

Roanoke, Va. – The Colonels were looking for their first win, and senior quarterback Dashawn Lewis was on hand to make sure homecoming on Ferncliff was a happy one. Lewis was dynamic and disciplined in rolling up 388 yards of total offense, including 262 yards and three touchdowns thru the air. Lewis added another 126 and a score on the ground.

The senior signal caller completed a ‘Gettysburg Address - 4 score - in a 48-0 demolition of visiting Harrisonburg. The resounding victory was William Fleming’s win this fall. For all his efforts Dashawn Lewis is your Week 5 -WSLS- 1st and 10 - Player of the week.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook