Colonels’ Lewis takes Week 5 Player of Week honors

Roanoke, Va. – The Colonels were looking for their first win, and senior quarterback Dashawn Lewis was on hand to make sure homecoming on Ferncliff was a happy one. Lewis was dynamic and disciplined in rolling up 388 yards of total offense, including 262 yards and three touchdowns thru the air. Lewis added another 126 and a score on the ground.

The senior signal caller completed a ‘Gettysburg Address - 4 score - in a 48-0 demolition of visiting Harrisonburg. The resounding victory was William Fleming’s win this fall. For all his efforts Dashawn Lewis is your Week 5 -WSLS- 1st and 10 - Player of the week.