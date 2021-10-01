Clear icon
56º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Virginia survives trip to South Florida, 30-28

Cavs get first ACC win

Tim Reynolds, Associated Press

Tags: Virginia Cavaliers, Miami Hurricanes, ACC Football
Andres Borregales of the Miami Hurricanes misses a game-winning field goal against the Virginia Cavaliers as time expires during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Andres Borregales of the Miami Hurricanes misses a game-winning field goal against the Virginia Cavaliers as time expires during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

Miami Gardens, FL – -Dontayvion Wicks had a circus catch for a touchdown, Brennan Armstrong passed for 268 yards and Virginia added to Miami’s struggles by beating the Hurricanes 30-28. Miami freshman kicker Andy Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal try as time expired, the ball bouncing off the left upright. The Hurricanes drove 75 yards in 14 plays on their final drive, almost stealing a game that they never led and trailed 27-14 in the third quarter. Cam’Ron Harris rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Tyler Van Dyke threw a TD pass and ran for another score for Miami (2-3, 0-1).

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.