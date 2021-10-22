Liberty Christian Academy’s Zach Rice commits to North Carolina

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In front of a packed gym at Liberty Christian Academy, senior tackle Zach Rice placed his grandmother’s hand over one of the five hats in front of him.

“I will be committing to the University of North Carolina,” he said as he put the UNC hat on his grandmother’s head.

The 5-star recruit had dozens of offers from Power-Five schools and was deemed the Class of 2022 top offensive tackle by multiple recruiting sites.

“I feel like that [there] was a Virginia atmosphere, I had a very good relationship with Dre Bly, Coach Searels played in the NFL and has experience,” Rice said. “I know he can make me a freshman All-American, I know it. I will already be feeling at home with Tony Grimes and all of the Virginia people there.”