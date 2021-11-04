WATCH: Wilkes, Gwynn win girls Region 2C and boys Region 1C titles

ROANOKE, Va. – The Region 2C girls cross country championship was Wednesday afternoon at Greenhill Park. Carly Wilkes won the individual title with a time of 19:06, marking her fourth straight region championship.

“It feels really good because I like representing Glenvar and just seeing the program continue to improve and get better and just to be able to win every year and represent that continuous growth is really good,” she said.

Alleghany boys and girls swept the team titles.

The Region 1C boys championship was later in the afternoon at Blacksburg high school. It was tight battle to the finish between Auburn and George Wythe but the Eagle’s Chase Gwynn gutted it out in the final stretch, beating Josh Tomiak with a time of 17:13.

“I knew if I won this race I’d probably be favored for states and states is what matters in the end so it’s what I had to work for and it took a lot,” the senior said. “Last year he beat me in the last bit so to beat him this year, it really meant a lot.”

Ad

George Wythe swept the team titles for boys and girls.